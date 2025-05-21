A prominent Israeli physician has sparked outrage after describing Palestinians as a “virus” and expressing a desire to personally take part in their elimination, calling it “preventive medicine”.

Dr. Amos Sabo, a surgical specialist and retired intensive care doctor affiliated with Galilee Medical Center and Maccabi Healthcare Services, praised Israeli soldiers for killing what he called “dozens of terrorists” and said: “I asked to join the eliminations – as a doctor, as part of preventive medicine.”

The post on X contained the rhetoric that closely mirrors genocidal language historically used to justify mass killing.

“After all, we're talking about the elimination of viruses and other disgusting parasites.”

The comments were met with shock, triggering a wave of ethics complaints and condemnation online.

His remarks triggered at least 18 formal complaints to Maccabi and the Israel Medical Association, according to local media.

Maccabi Healthcare Services is one of Israel’s primary public health providers, delivering medical care to all Israeli residents, including Palestinian citizens of the country.

Amos previously called for Gaza to be “erased” in a post on X in August 2024.

“There are no uninvolved people there,” he said.

Longstanding pattern of far-right activity