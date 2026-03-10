Turkish state bank Halkbank and the US Justice Department have reached a deferred prosecution agreement, court records unsealed on Monday show, potentially bringing ongoing litigation to a close.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton wrote in a letter to US District Court Judge Richard Berman that the Justice Department "believes the resolution of these charges against Halkbank on the terms and conditions set forth in the Agreement is in the best interests of the United States."

"This agreement by Halkbank furthers the United States' compelling interests in combatting terrorist financing and financial support for the government of Iran," the US attorney wrote.

"Accordingly, this Agreement is strongly in the public interest. The national security and foreign policy interests furthered by the Agreement are unique and extraordinary," he added and referred to Turkish diplomatic efforts that helped facilitate the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and a 2025 ceasefire in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

Under the agreement, Halkbank will engage with a third-party to review its sanctions and anti-money laundering compliance efforts, the Justice Department said.

A subsequent report will be submitted to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the US attorney's office "to remediate the offense conduct charged in the superseding indictment," Clayton wrote.

The pact will need to be approved by the court, and Judge Berman said the matter would be discussed during a previously scheduled hearing on Wednesday.