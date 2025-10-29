TÜRKİYE
Erdogan announces recipients of 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards
Awards honour distinguished figures in science, arts, archaeology, and photography, with UN chief Guterres receiving Ataturk Peace Award.
Erdogan speaks during the 29 October Special Event held at Exhibition Hall of Presidential Complex in Ankara on October 29, 2025. / AA
October 29, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the winners of the 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards during a special ceremony marking Republic Day at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that the award in the “Science and Culture” category was granted to academic Suleyman Seyfi Ogun, while Yalcin Gokcebag was recognised in the “Painting” category, composer Yalcin Tura in “Music,” and archaeologist and academic Fahri Isik in “Anatolian Archaeology.”

He added that the award in the “Photography” category went to Anadolu photojournalist Ali Jadallah, who works in Gaza.

The president also announced that the Ataturk International Peace Award will be presented this year to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

