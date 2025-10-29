Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the winners of the 2025 Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Awards during a special ceremony marking Republic Day at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that the award in the “Science and Culture” category was granted to academic Suleyman Seyfi Ogun, while Yalcin Gokcebag was recognised in the “Painting” category, composer Yalcin Tura in “Music,” and archaeologist and academic Fahri Isik in “Anatolian Archaeology.”

He added that the award in the “Photography” category went to Anadolu photojournalist Ali Jadallah, who works in Gaza.