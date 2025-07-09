US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 50 percent tariff on all Brazilian goods entering the US, citing that country's treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro and alleged censorship targeting American platforms.

Trump denounced a trial Bolsonaro is facing as "an international disgrace" in a letter on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!" said Trump as he praised Bolsonaro as "a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term."

Bolsonaro and seven others have been indicted for an attempted coup after Brazil's top court accepted charges against the former leader and his allies.

By a unanimous five-to-zero vote, the Supreme Court ruled that charges against Bolsonaro warranted a criminal trial.

The former president could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Trump accused Brazil's Supreme Court of infringing on US free speech, saying it "has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to US Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market."