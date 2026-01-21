WORLD
Israeli blockade cripples 70% of Gaza's water production: UN
US spokesperson says partners are exploring alternative water sources and expanding water trucking to maintain access to safe drinking water.
A Palestinian woman collects water near the rubble of residential buildings in Jabalia, northern Gaza on December 31, 2025. / Reuters Archive
January 21, 2026

The UN has said 70 percent of Gaza City's water production is disrupted due to Israeli impediments linked to repairs of a key supply line, as Israel blocks the entry of a required so-called "dual-use" item.

"Our partners working on water, sanitation, and hygiene warned that approximately 70 percent of Gaza City's total water production is currently disrupted due to challenges related to repairing the Mekorot water supply line," UN spokesperson Farhan Haq, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said at a news conference on Wednesday.

He noted that the line "comes from Israel into Gaza and is located east of the so-called ‘Yellow Line,’ where Israeli forces remain deployed."

Haq said an assessment of the damaged pipeline "identified the need for a section of steel pipe that is not available in Gaza and is restricted from entry into Gaza as a 'dual-use' item."

Saying that Israel on Sunday denied another request by the UN's partner to repair a well that is one of the "important" water sources for the enclave, Haq said, "Our partners are looking at alternative water sources and scaling up water trucking to ensure continued access to safe water."

"OCHA reiterates the need for expanded access, including to critical items deemed as 'dual use,' without which improvements to the most basic of services, such as access to safe water, will not happen," he said.

As winter conditions persist, Haq pointed to the mounting humanitarian risks, saying, "As Gaza remains in the grip of winter, another hypothermia-related child death was reported by the Gaza’s Ministry of Health yesterday. This brings the total number of reported deaths linked to cold weather this season to nine."

He urged "urgent solutions, including allowing the entry of batteries, solar panels, and other energy sources that are needed to set up communal heating spaces."

Israel continues to occupy Gaza's southern and eastern buffer zones, as well as large areas in the north, maintaining control over more than half of the territory, according to Israeli military data.

Since a ceasefire took effect, Israeli attacks have killed 483 Palestinians and wounded 1,287, while Israel has imposed severe restrictions on the entry of food, shelter materials and medical supplies into Gaza.

About 2.4 million Palestinians are living in increasingly dire conditions.

Since the start of Israel's military offensive in Gaza on October 8, 2023, more than 71,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 171,000 wounded, most of them women and children.

The United Nations estimates that 90 percent of the civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, with reconstruction costs expected to reach around $70 billion.

