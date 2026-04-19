Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters has confirmed an attack by the US military on a ship in the Gulf of Oman in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tehran vowed to retaliate "soon" against what it describes as "maritime piracy" following the seizure of the Iranian-flagged vessel.

"The aggressive America, by violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy, attacked one of Iran's commercial ships in the waters of the Sea of Oman by firing upon it and disabling its navigation system," the military headquarters said.

It further confirmed that the ship, which was reportedly heading from China to Iran, has been seized after the US deployed "several of its terrorist marines on the deck of the mentioned vessel".

“Armed robbery”