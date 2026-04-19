WAR ON IRAN
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Iran vows to retaliate 'soon' after US forces seize commercial vessel
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters confirms the seizure of commercial vessel by US forces and vows to retaliate against what it calls "maritime piracy".
Iran vows to retaliate 'soon' after US forces seize commercial vessel
Tehran slams US 'maritime piracy' as military headquarters confirms ship seizure. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters has confirmed an attack by the US military on a ship in the Gulf of Oman in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Tehran vowed to retaliate "soon" against what it describes as "maritime piracy" following the seizure of the Iranian-flagged vessel.

"The aggressive America, by violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy, attacked one of Iran's commercial ships in the waters of the Sea of Oman by firing upon it and disabling its navigation system," the military headquarters said.

It further confirmed that the ship, which was reportedly heading from China to Iran, has been seized after the US deployed "several of its terrorist marines on the deck of the mentioned vessel".

“Armed robbery”

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Iran's top joint military command warned that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to this "armed robbery" by the US military.

Iranian officials also claimed that following the incident, Iranian forces attacked some US military ships with drones.

"We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy," the statement added.

Iran's state-run media maintains the incident is a direct violation of the ceasefire.

RelatedTRT World - US CENTCOM says American forces 'disabled' and 'seized' Iranian cargo ship in Arabian Sea
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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