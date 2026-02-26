The US has blocked the Venezuelan government from paying for Nicolas Maduro's legal representation in the drug trafficking case he faces in New York, the abducted Venezuelan president's defence lawyer has said.

Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, both pleaded not guilty on January 5 to drug trafficking charges and are currently jailed in New York awaiting trial.

In a letter addressed to US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein, defence lawyer Barry Pollack has said the Treasury Department on January 9 granted an exception to US financial sanctions on Venezuela, allowing the government to pay Maduro's fees, but revoked that permission hours later without explanation.

Pollack has said "Venezuelan law and custom" dictate that the government pays the expenses of the President and First Lady.

"The government of Venezuela has an obligation to pay Mr Maduro's fees, Mr Maduro has a legitimate expectation that the government of Venezuela would do so, and Mr Maduro cannot otherwise afford counsel," Pollack wrote in a letter made public on Wednesday.