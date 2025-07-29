​​​​​​​Indonesia and Malaysia agreed to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion as their leaders met in Jakarta to discuss ties, including border issues.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hosted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Jakarta for an annual meeting on Tuesday.

Anwar, who arrived in Indonesia on Monday, was welcomed by Prabowo at the presidential palace in Jakarta.

"We touched on many important issues today, involving a trade target of USD30 billion between the two countries, cooperation in investment in the Nusantara Capital City (IKN), smoother cross-border access at Entikong, and the need to finalise long-pending land and maritime border agreements," Anwar wrote on X.

Trade between the two countries stood $25.5 billion in 2024.

Maintaining peace