A fire broke out at a refinery at the port in Cuba's capital, but was soon brought under control, authorities have said, as the island nation struggles under what amounts to a US oil blockade.

A massive plume of smoke rose from the Nico Lopez refinery in Havana Bay on Friday, though it quickly subsided.

The ministry of energy and mines said the fire, which broke out in one of the refinery's warehouses, had been brought under control.

"The cause is under investigation," the ministry said in a post on X.

The fire occurred not far from where two oil tankers were moored. Two Mexican navy ships arrived at the same harbor on Thursday with more than 800 tonnes of much-needed humanitarian aid.

‘No more Venezuelan oil would go to Cuba’

Cuba has risked being plunged into darkness since US President Donald Trump vowed to starve the country of oil.

The Caribbean country of 9.6 million inhabitants lost its main oil supply line when Trump last month ordered the abduction of Nicolas Maduro, the long-term leader of Cuban ally Venezuela.