Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the request of Kiev, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the call on Tuesday, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Ukraine bilateral relations as well as key regional and global issues, the directorate said on X.

President Erdogan highlighted the progress made in the ongoing direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, describing it as "valuable."

He expressed hope that "meaningful results on the ceasefire" would be achieved during the upcoming negotiation rounds, which are viewed as critical steps toward long-term peace.