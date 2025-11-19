UN nuclear agency inspectors carried out inspections at facilities in Iran that remained unaffected by June’s attacks, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said, calling for greater engagement to restore full oversight.

Director General Rafael Grossi said he reported on the IAEA's ongoing efforts to uphold nuclear safety, security and safeguards worldwide during the agency's Board of Governors meeting earlier on Wednesday.

He said: "Our inspectors are back in Iran and have carried out inspections at facilities unaffected by June’s attacks, but more engagement is needed to restore full inspections."

Saying that they remain in regular contact with Tehran, Grossi said they continue working toward a "full return" to normal verification activities.