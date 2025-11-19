DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
November 19, 2025

UN nuclear agency inspectors carried out inspections at facilities in Iran that remained unaffected by June’s attacks, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said, calling for greater engagement to restore full oversight.

Director General Rafael Grossi said he reported on the IAEA's ongoing efforts to uphold nuclear safety, security and safeguards worldwide during the agency's Board of Governors meeting earlier on Wednesday.

He said: "Our inspectors are back in Iran and have carried out inspections at facilities unaffected by June’s attacks, but more engagement is needed to restore full inspections."

Saying that they remain in regular contact with Tehran, Grossi said they continue working toward a "full return" to normal verification activities.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the director general said recent repairs to the Dniprovska and Ferosplavna power lines ended a month of loss of off-site electricity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"As always, the IAEA continues (to focus on) delivering results, guided by science and cooperation, for the benefit of all," he added.

