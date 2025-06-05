Chad has suspended visa issuance to US citizens after its nationals were included in a US travel ban targeting 12 countries, President Idriss Deby said in a Facebook post.

“I have instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to US citizens,” Deby said on Thursday.

“Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has its dignity and pride,” Deby added.

Chad is among seven African countries on the list of 12 included in the US administration’s travel ban.

'Criminalisation'