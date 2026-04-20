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Powerful 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan, triggers tsunami and disrupts bullet train services
A tsunami warning of up to nearly 10 feet is in effect along the Pacific Coast in northern and northeastern Japan
Powerful 7.4-magnitude quake jolts Japan, triggers tsunami and disrupts bullet train services
A television screen shows a news report on Japan Meteorological Agency's tsunami warning, in Tokyo / Reuters
4 hours ago

A strong earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolted Japan on Monday evening local time, with waves of a tsunami observed in the northern and northeastern parts of the country.

The earthquake was recorded at around 0752GMT, with its epicentre at around 71 miles off Miyako city, located in the Iwate province, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Japanese government recorded the magnitude of the quake as 7.5 and issued a tsunami warning along the Pacific Coast in Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate.

“Those in coastal or river areas, evacuate right now to high ground and safer areas,” a notification issued by the government said.

Waves of tsunamis were observed off the Iwate and Aomori provinces in the Pacific Ocean, according to Kyodo News.

Authorities warn tsunami could reach heights of up to three meters (nearly 10 feet).

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"No abnormalities (have been) reported at nuclear plants" in the Aomori and Miyagi provinces, they said.

Authorities suspended operations of bullet train services between the capital Tokyo and the Aomori province following the earthquake.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged people in the quake-affected areas to "seek higher ground" against a possible tsunami.

There have been no reports of any immediate damage at the time of the publication of this story.

SOURCE:AA
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