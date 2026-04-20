A strong earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolted Japan on Monday evening local time, with waves of a tsunami observed in the northern and northeastern parts of the country.

The earthquake was recorded at around 0752GMT, with its epicentre at around 71 miles off Miyako city, located in the Iwate province, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Japanese government recorded the magnitude of the quake as 7.5 and issued a tsunami warning along the Pacific Coast in Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate.

“Those in coastal or river areas, evacuate right now to high ground and safer areas,” a notification issued by the government said.

Waves of tsunamis were observed off the Iwate and Aomori provinces in the Pacific Ocean, according to Kyodo News.

Authorities warn tsunami could reach heights of up to three meters (nearly 10 feet).