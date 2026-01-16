TÜRKİYE
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish security sources say a key suspect in the 2016 assassination of Russia’s ambassador in Ankara has adopted a new identity abroad and is working as a therapist while evading arrest.
Karaata, a member of FETO, fled Türkiye after the attack. / trt
January 16, 2026

A fugitive accused by Turkish authorities of helping to plan the 2016 assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Ankara has changed his name and is living in Canada, according to Turkish security sources.

The suspect, formerly known as Cemal Karaata, is alleged to have been one of the organisers of the killing of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov, who was shot dead at an art exhibition in Ankara in December 2016.

Security officials say Karaata, a member of the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), fled Türkiye after the attack and later changed his name to Salih Ada in an apparent effort to evade capture.

He is wanted by Turkish authorities under an Interpol red notice, the sources said.

Karaata is described by officials as one of the most senior figures in FETO’s so-called “covert” network within Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Before fleeing the country, he worked as an assistant professor in the English department at the now-closed Fatih University, using his academic role as a cover for alleged espionage activities, according to investigators.

Under his new identity, Karaata is said to be living in the Canadian city of Waterloo, where he is reportedly employed as a psychotherapist at a private counselling service specialising in anxiety, depression and anger management.

Turkish officials say one of the main reasons for the name change was fear of being targeted or abducted by Russian intelligence services.

They claim Karaata lives under heightened security concerns and has held periodic meetings with Canadian security authorities.

FETO is designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye.

According to Turkish security assessments, FETO continues to protect senior fugitives living in Europe and North America, providing financial support, housing and security arrangements.

Officials say key figures often change their names, sometimes adopting foreign identities, to shield themselves and their families.

The issue has also caused internal resentment within the organisation, officials claim, as lower-level members have received lengthy prison sentences of up to 30 years in cases linked to espionage, the Karlov assassination and other high-profile investigations, while senior figures such as Karaata have avoided prosecution by fleeing abroad.

Turkish authorities say efforts to track and repatriate fugitives connected to the Karlov assassination and other cases are ongoing.

SOURCE:TRT World
