Thailand's former queen Sirikit dead at 93
Sirikit, the mother of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, died at a hospital at 9.21 pm local time on Friday after developing a bloodstream infection.
Sirikit's birthday is observed as Mother's Day in Thailand and marked as a national holiday. / AP Archive
October 25, 2025

Sirikit, the mother of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, died in Bangkok. She was 93.

She died at a hospital at 9.21 pm local time (1421GMT) on Friday, according to the Thai Royal Household Bureau.

It added that a team of doctors that had been monitoring her health since September 7, 2019, found she had multiple illnesses and abnormalities across several systems that required ongoing medical care.

Physicians said Sirikit developed a bloodstream infection on October 17, and despite treatment, her condition gradually worsened.

Sirikit was married for more than six decades to Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.

King Vajiralongkorn has declared a one-year mourning period for the royal family and Royal Court officials, starting from the date of Sirikit's death.

Sirikit's birthday is observed as Mother's Day in Thailand and marked as a national holiday.

