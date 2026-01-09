US President Donald Trump warned Venezuela’s post-Maduro Chavista leadership under interim President Delcy Rodriguez that if she fails to meet his demands, “she will face a situation probably worse than Maduro”, making clear that Caracas needs to alter its course.

During a press conference following Operation Absolute Resolve, Trump stated that Rodriguez will comply with his demands, including US oil extraction and severing ties with countries such as Russia, China, and Iran.

“We will run Venezuela,” he said.

American media published articles citing a CIA analysis suggesting that Rodriguez can persuade Venezuela’s ruling socialist elites that Chavismo, a left-wing populist movement, will continue to govern while complying with Trump’s demands.

After Maduro’s ousting, the South American country, which boasts the world’s largest oil reserves, has been led by four key figures : Rodriguez, Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino López, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the National Assembly and the current president’s brother.

Analysts say that the focus is no longer on Maduro himself, but on the remaining pillars of power capable of reshaping the state from within. This strategy centres on controlling key institutions rather than dismantling them outright.

“In the absence of Maduro, the US wants to control the army and transform the Venezuelan government through the Rodriguez siblings. This is the fundamental American strategy," Mehmet Ozkan, a professor of international relations at National Defence University, tells TRT World.

Related TRT World - With ‘Chavismo’ still going strong, what next for Venezuela after Maduro's capture?

On January 5, following Maduro’s removal and her assumption of leadership, Delcy Rodriguez issued a conciliatory message to the Trump administration, inviting it to collaborate on “an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence”.

But it remains to be seen how Rodriguez’s message will resonate with the military brass, as Venezuelans have mourned more than 100 deaths, most of whom were security personnel, with pro-Maduro protests shaking the capital, Caracas.

The military is key

In this equation, experts say the most crucial element is how the Venezuelan security forces under Padrino and Cabello will act and respond to both US pressure and Rodriguez’s possible efforts to change direction to meet Trump’s demands.

“If the military leadership remains largely under Delcy Rodriguez's control and doesn't oppose the transformation in the country, the rest of the army establishment might feel that they will lose power and act through a military coup,” Ozkan says.

“In this scenario, further violence and problems await the US.”

While the Trump administration took Maduro out of the Venezuelan landscape, emerging signs show no indication that his security apparatus is likely to collapse anytime soon.

Last week, Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino released a video message stating that Venezuela will resist foreign military presence, signalling the security apparatus’s tough stance.

“In the short term, the key factor determining the behaviour of the security apparatus is the evolving relationship between the top command and the ruling political class,” Ozgur Korpe, a military expert who is also a visiting lecturer at the National Defence University, tells TRT World.

“Reliable signals indicate that military cadres are still an extension of the previous regime.”

Both Padrino’s message and some slogans delivered at the funeral of the officers who died in the US operation – “the blood spilled is not for revenge, but a cry for justice and power” – demonstrate that the Chavista security apparatus continues to operate because it is based on “institutional networks of relationships, not on individuals” like Maduro, according to Korpe.

But Korpe also draws attention to a critical dimension: a slightly different dynamic is at play in the lower and middle ranks of the military because significant discontent has accumulated there due to the economic crisis and harsh living conditions.