The United States has called the recognition of a Palestinian state by several key allies — including Britain, Australia and Canada — "performative."

"Our focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures. Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region," a US State Department spokesperson said on Sunday on condition of anonymity, throwing the blame on Hamas.

The move came after a historic shift earlier in the day, when the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognised Palestine.

"In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and the two-state solution," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered a partnership to build "a promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

More countries are expected to recognise Palestine during this year's UNGA, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and San Marino, further isolating Israel and the US by extension.