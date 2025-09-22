WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'
Washington shifts away from allies and doubles down on its support for Israel, saying its goals are the release of hostages and the security of Israel.
US calls recognition of Palestine by allies 'performative'
Netanyahu said Israel's response will be announced when he returns from the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump. / AP Archive
September 22, 2025

The United States has called the recognition of a Palestinian state by several key allies — including Britain, Australia and Canada — "performative."

"Our focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures. Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region," a US State Department spokesperson said on Sunday on condition of anonymity, throwing the blame on Hamas.

The move came after a historic shift earlier in the day, when the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal formally recognised Palestine.

"In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of peace and the two-state solution," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney offered a partnership to build "a promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

More countries are expected to recognise Palestine during this year's UNGA, including France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and San Marino, further isolating Israel and the US by extension.

RelatedTRT World - Western recognition of Palestine sparks Israeli backlash
RECOMMENDED

Israel's fury

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response will be announced when he returns from the United States, where he is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump.

"And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River," he noted in a statement.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on the Israeli government to annex the occupied West Bank and push through "a complete crushing of the Palestinian Authority."

Writing on X, Ben-Gvir added that he would submit a proposal for West Bank annexation at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

Around three-quarters of UN member states already recognise Palestine, with Ireland, Spain, and Norway having formalised recognition last year.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory