US President Donald Trump has nominated Tammy Bruce for the role of the country's deputy representative to the United Nations.
"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," Trump wrote on social media on Saturday.
He congratulated Bruce for "serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job" and said that she will "represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations."
Bruce later thanked Trump for the nomination.
"Thank you, President Trump! So grateful for @POTUS's trust in nominating me as the Deputy Representative of the US at the UN," Bruce said on X.
"I've been honoured to serve as @StateDept Spokesperson, and now I'm blessed that in the next few weeks, my commitment to advancing America First leadership and values continues on the global stage in this new post," she added.
Who is Bruce?
Bruce, a former conservative radio host, author, and political commentator, had been the State Department spokesperson since Trump returned to the presidency this January.
The California-born spokesperson has a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Southern California, and was awarded the Spirit of Lincoln Award from the Log Cabin Republicans in 2022, as per the State Department.
In recent weeks, she was caught in hot water after an old clip of an interview with her on Israel's i24News resurfaced after the US struck Iran in June, in which she said the US is "the greatest country in the world, next to Israel."
She has defended the Trump administration's foreign policy decisions, ranging from immigration crackdown and visa revocations to US responses to Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's genocide in Gaza, including defending the widely condemned, controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.
Bruce was a political contributor and commentator on Fox News for over 20 years.
She has also authored books like "Fear Itself: Exposing the Left’s Mind-Killing Agenda" that offer criticism of liberals and left-leaning viewpoints.