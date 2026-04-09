WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Hezbollah launches rockets at northern Israel in response to latest attacks on Lebanon
The Lebanese group says that its response would continue until Israel's aggression against the country stops.
Hezbollah launches rockets at northern Israel in response to latest attacks on Lebanon
Since March 2, Israel reportedly killed over 1,530 people in its attacks on Lebanon. (FILE) / Reuters
April 9, 2026

The Hezbollah group has said that it fired rockets toward northern Israel in response to the latest attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement, the group said on early Thursday that it targeted the Israeli settlement of Manara with rockets in response to Israel's violation of the ceasefire agreement.​​​​​​​

Hezbollah said its response would continue "until the US-Israeli aggression against our country and our people stops."

Earlier, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the missile was intercepted over the Upper Galilee after being launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, following nine hours of calm.

The newspaper added that air raid sirens sounded in the Galilee Panhandle following the launch.

RelatedTRT World - Lebanon declares one-day national mourning following deadly Israeli attacks
RECOMMENDED

Israeli attacks continue

The developments came a day after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for a final deal to end a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on February 28.

Israel said it backs the two-week ceasefire with Iran, but insisted that the truce doesn't include Lebanon, in contrast to Iranian and Pakistani officials' statements.

The Israeli army launched a wide wave of air strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 254 people and wounding 1,165 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.

Since March 2, Israel has reportedly killed over 1,530 people in its attacks on Lebanon.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye slams Israel's 'secret' approval of new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
Iranians mourn slain supreme leader weeks after killing
Israel's Netanyahu orders Lebanon talks as Beirut demands ceasefire first
Greenland PM rebuffs Trump remarks as NATO tensions rise
Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Türkiye's Fidan calls for extension of US-Iran truce, warns against Israeli sabotage
Hormuz traffic thin despite truce as Iran issues safety warning
Israeli attacks on Lebanon render US negotiations 'meaningless': Iran
'Brutal and horrific': Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian girl inside Gaza classroom
Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce
Russia hands back remains of 1,000 Ukrainian troops
Saudi, Iranian top diplomats hold first call since US-Israeli war on Tehran, Gulf strikes
Iran rejects any limits on enrichment programme: nuclear chief
No explosives found in crashed C-130 near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Türkiye
Islamabad on edge as US–Iran talks loom after tenuous ceasefire. Here's what to expect
By Fatima Munir