The Hezbollah group has said that it fired rockets toward northern Israel in response to the latest attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement, the group said on early Thursday that it targeted the Israeli settlement of Manara with rockets in response to Israel's violation of the ceasefire agreement.​​​​​​​

Hezbollah said its response would continue "until the US-Israeli aggression against our country and our people stops."

Earlier, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the missile was intercepted over the Upper Galilee after being launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, following nine hours of calm.

The newspaper added that air raid sirens sounded in the Galilee Panhandle following the launch.