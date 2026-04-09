The Hezbollah group has said that it fired rockets toward northern Israel in response to the latest attacks on Lebanon.
In a statement, the group said on early Thursday that it targeted the Israeli settlement of Manara with rockets in response to Israel's violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Hezbollah said its response would continue "until the US-Israeli aggression against our country and our people stops."
Earlier, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the missile was intercepted over the Upper Galilee after being launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, following nine hours of calm.
The newspaper added that air raid sirens sounded in the Galilee Panhandle following the launch.
Israeli attacks continue
The developments came a day after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire agreement aimed at paving the way for a final deal to end a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on February 28.
Israel said it backs the two-week ceasefire with Iran, but insisted that the truce doesn't include Lebanon, in contrast to Iranian and Pakistani officials' statements.
The Israeli army launched a wide wave of air strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 254 people and wounding 1,165 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.
Since March 2, Israel has reportedly killed over 1,530 people in its attacks on Lebanon.