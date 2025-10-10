EUROPE
Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as French prime minister
Lecornu has been asked to form a new government, Elysee Palace said in a brief statement after days of negotiations.
Sebastien Lecornu returns as France’s prime minister amid deepening political turmoil / Reuters
October 10, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as France’s prime minister, four days after accepting his resignation.

Lecornu has been tasked with forming a new government, the Elysee Palace said in a brief statement, following days of negotiations with leaders of France’s main political parties.

"I accept — out of duty — the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic: to do everything possible to ensure France has a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily concerns of our fellow citizens," Lecornu wrote on X.

Reiterating the need to end the political crisis "which exasperates the French people," Lecornu pledged to "fulfil" his new mission and said restoring France’s public finances would be a priority.

"No one will be able to evade this necessity," he said, adding that all issues discussed during recent consultations will be open to full parliamentary debate.

Lecornu also stressed that "those who join the government must commit to setting aside any presidential ambitions for 2027," insisting the new cabinet should represent "renewal and a diversity of expertise."

France’s political turmoil began after a snap election in mid-2024 resulted in a hung parliament, leaving Macron weakened and the far right with significant gains.

Lecornu’s reappointment comes after the previous prime minister, Francois Bayrou, lost a confidence vote on September 8.

Bayrou’s proposed 2026 budget plan — which aimed to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) to reduce France’s public debt, now at 115 percent of GDP — failed to win support.

France currently faces one of the European Union’s largest budget deficits, standing at 5.8 percent of GDP.

Opposition leaders sharply criticised Macron’s decision.

LFI national coordinator Manuel Bompard called Lecornu’s return "a new slap in the face to the French people from an irresponsible man drunk on his own power."

Far-right leader Jordan Bardella said: "The Lecornu II government, appointed by an Emmanuel Macron more isolated and out of touch than ever at the Elysee, is a bad joke, a democratic disgrace, and a humiliation for the French people."

