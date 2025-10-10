French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as France’s prime minister, four days after accepting his resignation.

Lecornu has been tasked with forming a new government, the Elysee Palace said in a brief statement, following days of negotiations with leaders of France’s main political parties.

"I accept — out of duty — the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic: to do everything possible to ensure France has a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily concerns of our fellow citizens," Lecornu wrote on X.

Reiterating the need to end the political crisis "which exasperates the French people," Lecornu pledged to "fulfil" his new mission and said restoring France’s public finances would be a priority.

"No one will be able to evade this necessity," he said, adding that all issues discussed during recent consultations will be open to full parliamentary debate.

Lecornu also stressed that "those who join the government must commit to setting aside any presidential ambitions for 2027," insisting the new cabinet should represent "renewal and a diversity of expertise."

France’s political turmoil began after a snap election in mid-2024 resulted in a hung parliament, leaving Macron weakened and the far right with significant gains.

Lecornu’s reappointment comes after the previous prime minister, Francois Bayrou, lost a confidence vote on September 8.