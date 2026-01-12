Since the Africa Cup of Nations or AFCON began in Morocco, the tournament has extended far beyond the stadium walls, fostering messages of love and unity among African fans from across the continent.

Morocco has garnered acclaim for hosting what fans are hailing as a standout AFCON on the continent.

On the pitch, 24 teams competed in the biennial tournament. Off the pitch, fan zones across Morocco brought the tournament to life through live-watch parties, music events, and other activities and celebrations.

Security was paramount inside stadiums, where fans keenly supported their teams, occasionally cheering for other nations too.

Ahead of the round of 16, players from three nations—Tunisia, Mali, and Burkina Faso—visited a Casablanca mosque to attend Friday prayers.

The imam is said to have preached about coexistence and condemned racism.

The Tunisian national team shared the moment on their X account to raise awareness.

"The Tunisian, Malian, and Burkinabe national teams prayed Salat Al-Jumu'ah together at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca today," Noussour said on X. Noussour means "Eagles" in Arabic, a nickname for the Tunisian national team.

For years, the Man of the Match trophy had remained largely unchanged, but the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) and title sponsor TotalEnergies have redesigned the prize.

The organisers say the the trophy is "designed to symbolise unity, diversity, and African football’s growing global stature" and is composed of 24 radiant beams, each representing one of the 24 nations competing in the finals.

Even the AFCON's logo, inspired by Moroccan "zellij", a modern and iconic symbol for African football, celebrates the heritage and unity of the African continent.

Moroccans bonding with guests

Throughout the tournament, Moroccan fans displayed warmth and unity towards all supporters.