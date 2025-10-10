ASIA PACIFIC
Powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, triggering tsunami warning
The quake struck about 20 kilometres away from the town of Manay in the Mindanao region.
Shortly after the quake, the country issued a tsunami warning. / AA
October 10, 2025

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines, with the local seismology office saying damage and aftershocks were expected.

Philippine seismology chief Teresito Bacolcol said on Friday his agency would issue a tsunami warning following the quake, which struck about 20 kilometres away from the town of Manay in the Mindanao region at 9:43 am.

Shortly after, the country's seismology office issued a tsunami warning.

One-metre waves are forecast on the country's Pacific coast over the next two hours it said, and coastal residents in these areas are "strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland".

Coastal residents in these areas "are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland," it added.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

It struck just 11 days after a 6.9-magnitude quake killed 74 people and destroyed or damaged about 72,000 houses in the central island of Cebu.

