WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Israel's Knesset rejects vote on dissolving itself
Netanyahu's coalition survives key vote amid conscription bill crisis as public support for Gaza genocide wanes.
Israel's Knesset rejects vote on dissolving itself
Netanyahu's coalition survives key vote amid conscription bill crisis as public support for Gazagenocide wanes. / AP
June 12, 2025

The Israeli parliament has rejected a preliminary vote to dissolve itself, the Knesset said in a statement, after an agreement was reached regarding a dispute over conscription.

The vote, which could have been a first step leading to an early election that polls show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would lose, was rejected early Thursday with 61 lawmakers opposing it and 53 supporting it.

The Knesset consists of 120 seats, and the majority needed to pass the vote was 61 lawmakers.

This gives Netanyahu's ruling coalition further time to resolve its worst political crisis yet and avoid a ballot, which would be Israel's first since the eruption of the genocidal war in Gaza.

Netanyahu has been pushing hard to resolve a deadlock in his coalition over a new military conscription bill, which has led to the present crisis.

"I am pleased to announce that after long discussions we have reached agreements on the principles on which the draft law will be based," Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chair Yuli Edelstein said in a statement.

Political paralysis

RECOMMENDED

Some religious parties in Netanyahu's coalition are seeking exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students from military service, which is mandatory in Israel, while other lawmakers want to scrap any such exemptions altogether.

The exemptions have been a hot-button issue in Israel for years, but have become particularly contentious during the genocide in Gaza, as Israel has suffered its highest battlefield casualties in decades and its stretched military is in need of more troops.

Growing increasingly impatient with the political deadlock, ultra-Orthodox coalition factions have said they will vote with opposition parties in favour of dissolving the Knesset and bringing forward an election that is not due until late 2026.

"It's more than ever urgent to replace Netanyahu's government and specifically this toxic and harmful government," said Labour opposition lawmaker Merav Michaeli. "It's urgent to end the war in Gaza and to bring back all the hostages. It's urgent to start rebuilding and healing the state of Israel."

Successive polls have predicted that Netanyahu's coalition would lose in an election, with Israelis still reeling over the security failure of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' 7 October 2023 surprise blitz.

Israel's carnage in Gaza has since killed almost 55,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza, left much of the territory in ruins, and its more than two million population largely displaced and gripped by a humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models