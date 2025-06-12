The Israeli parliament has rejected a preliminary vote to dissolve itself, the Knesset said in a statement, after an agreement was reached regarding a dispute over conscription.

The vote, which could have been a first step leading to an early election that polls show Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would lose, was rejected early Thursday with 61 lawmakers opposing it and 53 supporting it.

The Knesset consists of 120 seats, and the majority needed to pass the vote was 61 lawmakers.

This gives Netanyahu's ruling coalition further time to resolve its worst political crisis yet and avoid a ballot, which would be Israel's first since the eruption of the genocidal war in Gaza.

Netanyahu has been pushing hard to resolve a deadlock in his coalition over a new military conscription bill, which has led to the present crisis.

"I am pleased to announce that after long discussions we have reached agreements on the principles on which the draft law will be based," Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee chair Yuli Edelstein said in a statement.

Political paralysis