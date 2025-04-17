BIZTECH
Stargate explores UK as next destination for $500 billion AI expansion project
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's strategy to boost the UK's AI capabilities has caught the attention of the US-based Stargate project.
OpenAI and SoftBank are considering international expansion for Stargate. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

Stargate, the $500 billion US data-centre project funded by SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle, is weighing a future investment in the UK as it explores overseas locations to build out AI infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has promised to take a pro-innovation approach to regulation, make public data available to researchers and create zones for data centres as he strives to make the UK an artificial intelligence "superpower".

These efforts to boost data centres' access to electricity have attracted the project's interest along with Germany and France, which have also emerged as attractive candidates, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Expanding across Europe

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in February signalled a willingness to bring a Stargate-like AI programme to Europe, saying his company would "love" to do a Stargate Europe.

OpenAI has expanded to the European continent in recent years, announcing offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Munich.

US President Donald Trump unveiled the Stargate project in January as a private sector investment aimed at funding infrastructure for artificial intelligence, aiming to outpace rival nations in the business.

Investor enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence sector has surged significantly in recent years, driven by the widespread adoption of chatbots and the emergence of sophisticated AI agents.

