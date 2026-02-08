More than 250 academics in Switzerland have signed an open letter urging the government to terminate a bilateral research agreement with Israel, citing concerns over the genociadal war on Gaza.

Swissinfo reported Saturday that the appeal was sent to the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI). In the letter, the signatories describe the partnership as "complicity with crimes committed in Gaza" and call for closer scrutiny of institutional ties.

The initiative was coordinated by the Collective for Academic Freedom, Democracy and Solidarity (Clads), a group founded in 2024 by several Lausanne-based scholars, including climate scientist Professor Julia Steinberger, according to reports by regional newspapers 24 Heures and Tribune de Geneve.