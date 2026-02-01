WORLD
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
More than 3,000 personnel are deployed at the site as the search operation continues in West Java.
Indonesian rescue members carry a body bag containing the remains of a victim from a landslide in Pasir Langu village, West Java, January 27, 2026. / Reuters
February 1, 2026

The death toll from last week’s landslide in Indonesia rose to 70, as search and rescue operations continued on the ninth day for 10 missing people in West Java, state-run Antara News has reported.

The authorities have recovered 10 more bodies on Saturday from the site, bringing the confirmed number of deaths to 70, while around 10 people are still unaccounted for, said Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Agency.

He added that the search operation continued on the ninth day on Sunday, using tracker dogs and heavy equipment, with some 3,713 personnel deployed.

So far, 49 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families, and 78 people have been safely rescued.

The landslide struck a village in West Bandung regency last Saturday, burying dozens of homes under mud and debris.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected area, which is marked by difficult terrain.

