The death toll from last week’s landslide in Indonesia rose to 70, as search and rescue operations continued on the ninth day for 10 missing people in West Java, state-run Antara News has reported.

The authorities have recovered 10 more bodies on Saturday from the site, bringing the confirmed number of deaths to 70, while around 10 people are still unaccounted for, said Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Agency.

He added that the search operation continued on the ninth day on Sunday, using tracker dogs and heavy equipment, with some 3,713 personnel deployed.

So far, 49 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families, and 78 people have been safely rescued.