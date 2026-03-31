Turkish space firm Fergani Space on Monday said that its fifth test satellite, FGN-100-D3, successfully reached orbit after being launched from the US aboard a SpaceX mission.

According to Turkish defence company Baykar, the 113-kilogramme satellite was launched at 2.02 pm Türkiye time (1102GMT) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-16 mission, separating from the launch vehicle 66 minutes after liftoff and reaching its target orbit at an altitude of 500 to 520 kilometres.

The launch was monitored by the Fergani Space team from the Space Observation and Control Center at the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Centre in Istanbul.

Selcuk Bayraktar, Baykar’s chairman of the board and chief technology officer, said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the company’s work “beyond the horizon” was continuing.

Fergani said the satellite marks an important technological step compared with its earlier spacecraft, featuring critical systems developed entirely in-house, including a reaction wheel, magnetic torque rod, magnetometer, inertial measurement unit and GNSS receiver.

It also carries an AI-supported onboard computer designed for advanced missions, while the in-orbit validation of domestically developed systems and avionics is seen as an important step toward Türkiye’s full independence in space technologies.