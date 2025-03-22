As the climate crisis accelerates global heating and intensifies water scarcity, Türkiye is taking decisive steps to raise awareness and promote conservation. Marking World Water Day, celebrated annually on March 22 by the United Nations to highlight the global water crisis, Türkiye’s National Water Efficiency Initiative launched a series of impactful events to emphasise the urgency of water conservation.

"We are living in an era where climate change is fundamentally altering the availability and quality of water resources," Associate Professor Dr Hatice Eser Okten from Izmir Institute of Technology (IZTECH) tells TRTWorld. "In regions like ours, where water stress is expected to increase in the coming years, national and international efforts in sustainable water management are more critical than ever."

In a striking display of commitment, the message “Water is Homeland—Protect Water, Protect the Homeland” was projected onto the Galata Tower on March 17 and displayed on banners carried by jockeys in collaboration with the Turkish Jockey Club on March 19. The campaign continued with a series of digital awareness efforts, including informative videos on water conservation, which have been playing on digital screens at Marmaray train stations and inside subway cars since March 17.

On World Water Day, Türkiye intensified its message with high-profile displays across the country’s most iconic landmarks. The 15 July Martyrs Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge were illuminated with banners proclaiming “Water is Homeland, Protect Water, Protect the Homeland”—a reminder that water conservation is not just an environmental concern but a national responsibility. Additionally, in collaboration with the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry and the Provincial Mufti’s Office, the same message was displayed on the minarets with digital mahya lights of Istanbul’s most renowned mosques, including the Grand Camlica Mosque. These messages, aimed at fostering public awareness and engagement, remain on display to further reinforce the call for collective water protection.

Today, as part of the World Water Day observance, the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge is illuminated in the colours of the National Water Efficiency Initiative—a symbolic gesture underlining the urgency of sustainable water management.

A call for action amid the climate crisis

The Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry has emphasised that Türkiye faces a growing risk of water scarcity due to climate change and increasing consumption. With 77% of the country’s water usage allocated to agriculture and the remaining 23% divided between domestic and industrial use, the government is promoting sustainable water management practices. Modern irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems and smart farming are being encouraged to maximise efficiency in agricultural production.

Under the patronage of First Lady Emine Erdogan, the National Water Efficiency Initiative operates on the principle of “Zero Water Loss” and aims to safeguard water resources while ensuring their sustainable use. The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has developed a production planning model centered on water conservation, demonstrating a proactive approach to mitigating future shortages.

Water efficiency in Istanbul: a city’s commitment

In a city as densely populated as Istanbul, protecting water resources has never been more crucial. The Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry has launched educational programs for farmers and provided rural development support to promote sustainable practices.

In 2024 alone, nearly 36,000 citizens have participated in water literacy training sessions designed to instill a deeper understanding of conservation. Furthermore, the newly established Istanbul Enclosed Vertical Farming Application Center in Kagithane has introduced a revolutionary agricultural model that consumes 95% less water than traditional farming— a model and an initiative seen as a critical step toward future sustainability.