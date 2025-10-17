WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Turkish experts await Israel’s agreement to enter Gaza for search and recovery operations
Search-and-rescue teams "are currently waiting at the border on the Egyptian side," the official said.
Turkish experts await Israel’s agreement to enter Gaza for search and recovery operations
Turkish experts await Israeli go ahead to help recover bodies in Gaza / Reuters
October 17, 2025

A team of Turkish disaster response specialists is stationed at the Egyptian border, awaiting Israeli agreement to enter Gaza and help in search and recovery operations, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.

The 81-member team from Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) is equipped with specialised search-and-rescue tools, including life-detection devices and trained search dogs.

The group is prepared to locate and recover bodies trapped under rubble.

"It remains unclear when Israel will allow the Turkish team to enter Gaza," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Initially, Israel preferred to work with a Qatari team, but we are hopeful that our delegation will be granted access soon."

A Hamas source told AFP the Turkish delegation is expected to enter Gaza by Sunday.

AFAD personnel are experienced in operating under extreme conditions, having responded to numerous natural disasters, including the devastating earthquake in southeastern Türkiye in February 2023, which claimed over 53,000 lives.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish official noted that the Turkish team's mission includes locating both Palestinian and Israeli bodies, including hostages believed to be buried or hidden in collapsed structures.

However, the task is complicated because some Israeli hostages may have been disguised in local clothing to evade detection by Israeli drones during transfers.

"This situation is expected to complicate search operations and delay progress," the official said, adding that Hamas is expected to provide location data related to hostages.

Concerns have been raised by some observers over the potential misuse of the Turkish team's heavy equipment, with fears that it could be repurposed by Hamas to access underground tunnels.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye appoints humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to oversee Gaza relief efforts

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
70,000+ Palestinians killed in Gaza and Israel now admits it
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
In Gaza’s darkness, Palestinians use ingenuity to light up their lives
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Israel kills two more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce deal entering next stage
The rules-based order was always a fiction; Gaza and Greenland simply exposed it
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank