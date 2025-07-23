US
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Zia, in the US legally under humanitarian parole, was arrested after a green card appointment; lawmakers and veterans call the move a betrayal of US promises.
July 23, 2025

A former Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military was detained by masked and armed immigration agents during a routine appointment in Connecticut, his attorney and members of Congress said.

Identified only as Zia for safety reasons, the man had relocated to the United States legally under a programme designed to protect Afghans who aided US forces during the war in Afghanistan.

He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and transported out of state, according to advocates, legal counsel, and lawmakers.

"What happened to him is the worst kind of abhorrent violation of basic decency," said Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

"He actually worked and risked his life in Afghanistan."

Blumenthal, along with Representatives Jahana Hayes and Bill Keating, pledged to fight for Zia’s release.

Zia remains in detention, though a judge has issued a temporary stay blocking his removal from the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that Zia entered the US on October 8, 2024, and is under investigation for a "serious criminal allegation."

"All of his claims will be heard by a judge. Any Afghan who fears persecution is able to request relief," DHS said, without offering additional details.

Zia’s attorney, Lauren Petersen, said her client was granted humanitarian parole due to direct threats from the Taliban and has no criminal record.

"I have no understanding of what they’re referring to," she said, responding to DHS’ reference to a criminal allegation.

Broader fears as Afghan detentions grow

Humanitarian parole provides temporary legal status in the US for individuals facing urgent danger or offering public benefit. Zia was applying for a green card as part of that process when he was detained.

Following the 2021 Taliban takeover, more than 70,000 Afghans were brought to the US under the "Operation Allies Welcome" program launched by former President Joe Biden.

Under President Donald Trump, immigration authorities have expanded deportations and reversed protections for many foreign nationals, including some 14,600 Afghans.

Shawn VanDiver, founder of #AfghanEvac, a coalition supporting resettled Afghans, said Zia is not the only case.

"We’re aware of at least two other Afghans detained after being admitted because they worked for the US military," he said.

"It’s about whether this country honours its word to those who risk everything."

