A former Afghan interpreter who worked with the US military was detained by masked and armed immigration agents during a routine appointment in Connecticut, his attorney and members of Congress said.

Identified only as Zia for safety reasons, the man had relocated to the United States legally under a programme designed to protect Afghans who aided US forces during the war in Afghanistan.

He was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and transported out of state, according to advocates, legal counsel, and lawmakers.

"What happened to him is the worst kind of abhorrent violation of basic decency," said Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

"He actually worked and risked his life in Afghanistan."

Blumenthal, along with Representatives Jahana Hayes and Bill Keating, pledged to fight for Zia’s release.

Zia remains in detention, though a judge has issued a temporary stay blocking his removal from the country.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that Zia entered the US on October 8, 2024, and is under investigation for a "serious criminal allegation."

"All of his claims will be heard by a judge. Any Afghan who fears persecution is able to request relief," DHS said, without offering additional details.

Zia’s attorney, Lauren Petersen, said her client was granted humanitarian parole due to direct threats from the Taliban and has no criminal record.

"I have no understanding of what they’re referring to," she said, responding to DHS’ reference to a criminal allegation.