EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels will keep holding off on hitting back at US steel and aluminium tariffs, as it seeks a deal to ward off broader 30-percent levies.

"The United States has sent us a letter with measures that would come into effect unless there is a negotiated solution, so we will therefore also extend the suspension of our countermeasures until early August," von der Leyen said on Sunday.

The EU's current suspension of its retaliation over US steel and aluminium tariffs had been set to expire overnight Monday to Tuesday.

EU needs 'decisive measures' if no 'fair' US tariff deal: Berlin

"Decisive measures" to counter US tariffs will be necessary if no "fair" deal is reached with Washington to avert threatened tariffs against the EU, the German finance minister said Sunday.

Lars Klingbeil told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper that "serious and solution-oriented negotiations" with the US were still necessary, but added that if they fail, the EU would need "decisive counter-measures to protect jobs and businesses in Europe".

Belgian tech federation calls US tariffs 'economic disaster'

The head of Belgium’s technology federation Agoria warned that the new US tariffs on the EU would be “an economic disaster," Belga news agency reported on Sunday.

"Nothing short of an economic disaster threatens the (technology) industry in Belgium if there is no better, negotiated deal between Europe and the United States by 1 August,” said Bart Steukers.

Steukers urged Belgian and European leaders to respond “rationally and intelligently," avoiding escalation while exploring alternative opportunities beyond the US.

"There are several other trade agreements on the table. Those that are around, with Mercosur, Mexico and Chile, must be concluded without delay.

"Belgium has still not fully ratified CETA (Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement) with Canada. And negotiations with Australia, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia should also be finalized as soon as possible," he noted.

Calling for a smoother single market, Steukers reiterated the need to remove internal trade barriers and market distortions within the EU.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Saturday also called for the resumption of negotiations until August 1 to return to a "mutually beneficial" partnership rather than having a "sterile arm wrestling."

"This escalation of tariffs will only lead to a lose-lose situation. The US's trade aggression against its European allies is unjustified and a source of what investors fear most: uncertainty, insecurity and fragility," he wrote on X.

On Saturday, Trump announced that the US will impose 30 percent tariffs on the EU and Mexico starting from August 1, putting US-EU trade talks at risk, as the bloc had aimed to finalize a comprehensive trade deal this month.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared separate letters addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, announcing a 30 percent tariff on goods bound for the US from Europe and Mexico.