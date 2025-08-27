Qatari investment firm Al Mansour Holding has signed a $20 billion partnership agreement with Mozambique to support sectors the government is prioritising, including energy and agriculture, President Daniel Chapo's office said.

It is the latest in a series of investments by Al Mansour Holding across Africa, with similar deals in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Botswana announced in the past two weeks.

The continent's vast land resources, a paucity of key infrastructure and some of the world's top mineral deposits crucial to the global renewable energy push have drawn increasing interest from Middle Eastern nations and companies.