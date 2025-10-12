AMERICAS
Trump, Zelenskyy discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defence
The call comes just days after Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation would travel to the US this week.
October 12, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, they discussed strengthening Kiev’s air defence and long-range capabilities.

The call on Sunday was the second in two days between the two, with Zelenskyy saying that he had a “very positive and productive” Saturday conversation with his counterpart and congratulated him on securing a ceasefire deal for Gaza.

On X, Zelenskyy said their second call was also “very productive,” using a set of topics they agreed on in the first call.

He said they covered all aspects of the situation in Ukraine, including strengthening Kiev’s military capabilities, particularly air defence and long-range capabilities.

“We also discussed many details related to the energy sector. President Trump is well-informed about everything that is happening. We agreed to continue our dialogue, and our teams are doing their preparations,” Zelenskyy added.

The call comes just days after Zelenskyy declared a Ukrainian delegation, including Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, and Sanctions Policy Commissioner Vladyslav Vlasiuk, would travel to the US this week.

Topics during their visit will “include air defence, energy, and sanctions steps, as well as the negotiation track. The issue of frozen assets will also be discussed with the US,” Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

Last Monday, Trump said he was close to deciding whether to send long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev, adding that he wants to “find out what they're doing with them, where they're sending them.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced concern over the US sending Ukraine Tomahawks, arguing that this would “destroy” US-Russian ties and lead to a “completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation."

