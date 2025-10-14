The Israeli army has said that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the remains of four Israeli captives in besieged Gaza and is transferring them to Israeli forces.

"According to information provided by the Red Cross, four coffins of deceased hostages have been transferred into their custody and are on their way to IDF (Israeli army) and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a statement.

Earlier, the army said the ICRC was on its way to a designated location in the northern Gaza to receive the bodies of several Israeli captives.

The Palestinian group handed over the remains of four Israeli captives on Monday under a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas also released 20 living Israeli hostages early Monday in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal brokered last week.