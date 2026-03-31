Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call on Monday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, amid rising tensions across the Middle East.

During the phone call, the two diplomats voiced deep concern over the escalating situation and stressed the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to swiftly halt ongoing military clashes, according to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

They also discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, the ministry said in a statement.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.