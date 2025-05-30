Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that discussions about the concept of family could be crucial to "achieving our 'Strong Family, Strong Society' goal."

"I believe that discussing and trying to deepen the concept of family within the framework of today's opportunities, threats and conditions will guide us in reaching the Strong Family, Strong Society goal," Erdogan said on Friday in a telegraph message to the 3rd International Family Symposium, held under the theme "Being Family in the 21st Century."

Erdogan said academic studies were conducted in different disciplines at the symposium, and he believes it valuable that the scientists conducting the studies address the subject with the themes such as "Being a Family in a Metropolitan City," "Family Against Global Threats," and "Family and Family Psychology in the Digital Age."

The president congratulated the Istanbul Family Foundation's board of directors and employees, as well as those who helped organise the event, and also greeted all participants and guests.

Turkish first lady says family is unique and most valuable treasure

In her message to the symposium, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan said the family is the unique and most valuable treasure.