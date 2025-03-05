WAR ON GAZA
Israel has always been the problem, not Hamas — Palestinian official
Salama Maroof, head of the Government Information Office in Gaza, slammed Trump's threat against Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza, saying it encourages Netanyahu to commit more crimes.
"What is happening today in the (occupied) West Bank and Jerusalem is the best evidence of this," he added. / AA
March 5, 2025

Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories has always been the problem, not Hamas, the head of the Government Information Office in Gaza said in response to a call by US President Donald Trump for the group to immediately release all Israeli hostages.

"Our people or the resistance in Gaza have never been the problem. The problem has always been the occupation (Israel)," Salama Maroof said in a statement on X on Thursday.

He went on to criticise Trump's remarks, arguing that such statements "give absolute support and encouragement to the war criminal (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, allowing him the power and capability to continue committing crimes against 2.4 million people."

"What is happening today in the (occupied) West Bank and Jerusalem is the best evidence of this," he added.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas, demanding the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza, threatening severe consequences if it did not comply.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump further warned the people of Gaza, linking their future to the fate of the hostages.

"A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision."

Israeli carnage

Israel has killed over 48,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza with US support.

Israel decided on Sunday to halt aid shipments, hours after the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas expired.

The first six-week phase of the agreement, which took effect in late January, officially ended at midnight Saturday.

Israel, however, has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to permanently end its genocide in Gaza.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
