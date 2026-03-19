UN experts have warned that Israel's restrictions on humanitarian operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank are worsening the crisis for women and girls, who are facing disproportionate harm.

"Women and girls are bearing a disproportionate share of deprivation as access to food, healthcare, shelter, water and sanitation continues to collapse," the experts said in a statement on Thursday.

They said Israel’s tightening of restrictions on humanitarian organisations has "deepened an already catastrophic situation," with vulnerable groups most affected.

The collapse of Gaza’s health care system has placed women’s lives at immediate risk, they stressed, particularly due to disruptions in maternal and reproductive health services.

"Denying access to maternal and reproductive healthcare in these conditions puts lives at direct risk," the experts warned, highlighting risks for pregnant women and those in vulnerable situations.