WAR ON GAZA
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Israel's aid restrictions deepen crisis for women, girls in Gaza, UN experts warn
Collapse of healthcare, food access and basic services is placing women and girls at disproportionate risk, UN experts say.
Israel's aid restrictions deepen crisis for women, girls in Gaza, UN experts warn
Israel’s tightening of restrictions on humanitarian organisations has "deepened an already catastrophic situation," experts said. / Reuters
20 hours ago

UN experts have warned that Israel's restrictions on humanitarian operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank are worsening the crisis for women and girls, who are facing disproportionate harm.

"Women and girls are bearing a disproportionate share of deprivation as access to food, healthcare, shelter, water and sanitation continues to collapse," the experts said in a statement on Thursday.

They said Israel’s tightening of restrictions on humanitarian organisations has "deepened an already catastrophic situation," with vulnerable groups most affected.

The collapse of Gaza’s health care system has placed women’s lives at immediate risk, they stressed, particularly due to disruptions in maternal and reproductive health services.

"Denying access to maternal and reproductive healthcare in these conditions puts lives at direct risk," the experts warned, highlighting risks for pregnant women and those in vulnerable situations.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza women, girls face 'compounded harms' amid ongoing genocide — Amnesty
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Greater risks of violence, harm

They also pointed to worsening conditions for girls, who face increased exposure to hunger and disease as well as the risk of interrupted education.

"When humanitarian aid is blocked, girls are more likely to suffer from hunger, illness and interrupted education," they said.

UN experts added that the lack of basic services and protection is exposing women and girls to greater risks of long-term harm, saying they are forced to compensate for the resulting shortfalls through increased unpaid care work and harmful coping strategies, "often at the expense of their own health and well-being."

"By obstructing access to aid, Israel is denying women and girls protection and support they are entitled to under international law."

RelatedTRT World - Women, girls in Gaza living 'one of the most devastating humanitarian tragedies' — UN
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