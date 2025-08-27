WORLD
2 min read
Australia rejects Iran’s denials of involvement in anti-Semitic attacks
Penny Wong defends Canberra’s decision to expel the Iranian ambassador, saying it was taken after a long investigation.
Australia rejects Iran’s denials of involvement in anti-Semitic attacks
Australia rejects Iran’s denials of involvement in antisemitic attacks / Reuters
August 27, 2025

Australia’s foreign minister has rejected Iran’s denials of involvement in anti-Semitic attacks on Australian soil, saying Tehran has “crossed a line.”

Speaking to ABC Radio on Wednesday, Penny Wong defended her government’s decision to expel the Iranian ambassador and said they took the decision after a long investigation.

"We have obviously seen what the foreign minister of Iran has said. We reject it," she said.

Wong also warned Australians against travelling to Iran, noting that the country has long been under a “do not travel” advisory.

“Obviously, this makes the situation even more difficult, in part because there are no Australian personnel left to assist Australians in Iran. My message is clear: do not travel to Iran. And if you are in Iran, please come home,” she said.

Her remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country is not behind any attack in Australia and called Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a "weak politician.”

RECOMMENDED

"Iran is home to among the world's oldest Jewish communities, including dozens of synagogues. Accusing Iran of attacking such sites in Australia while we do our utmost to protect them in our own country makes zero sense," Araghchi wrote posted on X (formerly Twitter) social media platform late Tuesday.

"Iran is paying the price for the Australian people's support for Palestine. Canberra should know better than to attempt to appease a regime led by War Criminals. Doing so will only embolden Netanyahu and his ilk," he added.

On Tuesday, Australia expelled the Iranian ambassador and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, claiming the country directed anti-Semitic attacks on Australian soil.

It marked the first time that Australia had expelled an ambassador since World War II.

Albanese also said that Australia would designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran vows reciprocal action after Australia expels envoy amid anti-Semitic attack accusations

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod