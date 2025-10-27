The air is thick with the smell of ripening tomatoes. On rooftops and balconies, scarlet trays glisten under the sun.

Balconies bloom with strings of peppers and eggplants, drying like garlands in the heat.

Inside kitchens, the clatter of knives, the hiss of boiling pots, and the chatter of women fill the day.

These are the sounds and scents of an old seasonal ritual: the art of preparing for winter.

For centuries, Turkish women have turned the abundance of summer into the sustenance of winter.

Tomato paste, dried vegetables, fruit preserves, olives, pickles, the famed ‘tarhana’ soup mix, homemade noodles, and vinegar line shelves in glass jars and cloth sacks, each one a reminder that winter is long, but summer’s sun can be preserved.

In much of Türkiye, the long and harsh winters have historically shaped the rhythms of daily life and survival strategies.

Heavy snow and freezing temperatures often cut off access to fresh fruits and vegetables for months, particularly in rural Anatolia and mountainous regions.

As a result, families developed a strong tradition of preserving food during the abundance of summer and autumn. Tomatoes were boiled into rich sauces, peppers dried in strings under the sun, beans blanched and stored, and fruits transformed into jams, marmalades, and dried snacks.

These preservation methods not only ensured nourishment throughout the winter but also created a cultural practice of communal food preparation, where entire families and neighbourhoods came together to pickle vegetables, dry herbs, and fill cellars.

Over generations, this became more than a necessity—evolving into a defining aspect of Turkish culinary heritage, linking seasonal cycles to family memory and regional identity.

Once a matter of survival, later a ritual of housewives, these traditions are reemerging in modern Türkiye—part nostalgia, part necessity, and part aversion to processed food.

Memories of a pickled childhood

For sociologist Nurhayat Kizilkan, the winter preparations are among her most cherished childhood memories.

“My mother used to make pickled eggplants,” Kizilkan tells TRT World. “She would buy the small ones, score them, and stuff them with garlic, parsley, and hot peppers. They looked so cute in the jars, lined up like little soldiers.

Her childhood kitchen was alive with the smell of vinegar, the sting of garlic and the sweetness of simmering fruits.

“We made cucumber pickles, cabbage pickles, olives cured in brine or cracked with stones. Even tarhana soup was prepared with neighbours—spread on cloth in the sun, dried, sieved into powder, and stored in jars.”

Istanbul resident Ayse Furkan Deligoz (52) still recalls the winter food prepared by her grandmother and mother.

“My grandmother always made plum jam. She would soak the plums in lime water first, remove the pits, and place almonds inside each one. She also made fig jam from unripe figs,” she tells TRT World.

“Those flavours still linger in my memory as I try to enliven them.”

Years later, she and her neighbour made tarhana – a coarse mixture of dried and ground vegetables used to make soup – this year, “just as my grandmother and mother once did”.

“In their time, they even melted butter in summer to preserve it for the winter and made ghee,” she adds.

Markets still echo with seasonal calls: “Menemenlik! Recellik! Tursuluk!” — tomatoes for stews, fruits for jam, vegetables for pickles. The labels matter.

“Summer tomatoes ripened under the Turkish sun taste completely different from winter greenhouse ones,” Nurhayat explains. “People know this, so they jar tomatoes to capture that flavour. It’s not just about saving money—it’s about saving taste.”

Kitchens as assembly lines