Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Authorities say they are continuing efforts to apprehend four remaining fugitives.
Security operations were carried out across five Turkish provinces: Istanbul, Adana, Mersin, Mugla and Antalya. / AP
July 4, 2025

Turkish authorities detained 19 suspects in a sweeping investigation targeting three criminal organisations involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.

The investigation, led by the Bureau for the Investigation of Money Laundering Crimes, was conducted in coordination with law enforcement agencies in Sweden and Norway as part of international judicial cooperation efforts.

Authorities identified a total of 40 suspects tied to crimes including drug trafficking, laundering criminal proceeds and armed violence.

According to prosecutors, one of the primary targets was a group led by Ismail Aslan Coban, known by the alias "Abdo".

Investigators found that 31 suspects linked to this group used the encrypted messaging app "Anom" to coordinate drug operations.

"In operations carried out in Sweden against the drug trafficking of the organisation in question, a total of 1 ton 422 kilogrammes of drugs were seized," the statement said.

Authorities also linked Coban to the October 31, 2023 murder of Harris Lars Osterdahl in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Another organisation under investigation was allegedly led by Yavuz Kassap.

Prosecutors stated that six suspects tied to Kassap's group were involved in cross-border drug smuggling.

Drug raid sweep

"A total of 172 kilogrammes of drugs were seized in operations carried out in Norway as part of the investigation," they said.

The third group targeted was led by Ahmet Portakalci, known by the nickname "Cinkitas", who was killed in an armed attack in Istanbul's Kagithane district on January 20.

Authorities said three suspects associated with his organisation, all wanted on red notices, were also implicated in drug trafficking.

Security operations were carried out across five Turkish provinces — Istanbul, Adana, Mersin, Mugla, and Antalya — leading to the detention of 19 suspects, including Coban and Kassap.

Both had been on Interpol's red notice list.

Prosecutors said that, "three of the suspects were under arrest for other crimes and 14 were abroad".

Authorities are continuing efforts to apprehend the four remaining fugitives.

As part of the probe, a criminal court ordered the seizure of the suspects' assets, including bank accounts, holdings in electronic money institutions, 51 properties, 20 vehicles, and shares in 13 companies — with a total estimated value of 1.5 billion Turkish lira.

The investigation is ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

