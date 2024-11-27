The European Union's foreign policy chief has urged the Israeli government to back a proposed ceasefire deal in Lebanon which he said has all the necessary security guarantees for Israel.

Speaking at a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy on Tuesday, Josep Borrell said there was no excuse for not implementing the deal with Hezbollah, adding pressure should be exerted on Israel to approve it immediately.

"Let's hope that today (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu will approve the ceasefire agreement proposed by the US and France. No more excuses. No more additional requests," Borrell said, criticising hard-line Israeli ministers who have spoken against the deal.

Israel looks set to approve a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah on Tuesday, a senior Israeli official said.

Borrell, who said he discussed prospects for a deal in a recent trip to Lebanon, said one of the sticking points was whether France should be included in a committee monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire, which the US is due to chair.

Western double standards

He said the Lebanese have specifically asked for France's involvement, but the Israelis have misgivings.