IAEA chief offers to visit Iran after Israeli strikes on nuclear sites
Rafael Grossi says the Natanz site was impacted but radiation levels remain normal. He urges restraint and stresses that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable path to peace amid rising regional tensions.
“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards,” Rafael Mariano Grossi said. / Anadolu Agency
June 13, 2025

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that he is ready to travel to Iran following Israel’s attack on the country’s nuclear and military facilities.

“I wish to inform the Board that I have indicated to the respective authorities my readiness to travel at the earliest to assess the situation and ensure safety, security and non-proliferation in Iran,” Rafael Grossi said in a statement on Friday.

Saying that they are in contact with competent Iranian authorities following the attacks, he added: “At present, the competent Iranian authorities have confirmed that the Natanz enrichment site has been impacted and that there are no elevated radiation levels."

"They have also reported that at present the Esfahan and Fordow sites have not been impacted.” Calling the unfolding developments “deeply concerning,” Grossi reiterated that nuclear facilities must never be attacked.

“Such attacks have serious implications for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security,” he said.

“Despite the current military actions and heightened tensions, it is clear that the only sustainable path forward – for Iran, for Israel, the entire region, and the international community – is one grounded in dialogue and diplomacy to ensure peace, stability, and cooperation,” he stressed.

