ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Putin backs Iran’s civilian nuclear programme, rejects weaponisation
Russian President Vladimir Putin denied any evidence of Iran’s nuclear weapons ambitions while backing its right to peaceful nuclear energy.
Putin says Iranian fatwa banning nuclear weapons is a critical element. / Reuters
June 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s opposition to the spread of weapons of mass destruction, including any potential acquisition by Iran.

Putin told Sky News Arabia in an interview published on Saturday that Russia supports Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, emphasising that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no evidence suggesting Tehran seeks to build nuclear weapons.

“The fatwa in Iran banning nuclear weapons is of great importance,” he added, underscoring the religious ruling as a key element in Iran’s stance.

Civilian nuclear programme

Putin also stated that Russia is prepared to assist Iran in the development of its civilian nuclear programme.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 639 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to Iranian media reports.

SOURCE:AA
