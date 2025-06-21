Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow’s opposition to the spread of weapons of mass destruction, including any potential acquisition by Iran.

Putin told Sky News Arabia in an interview published on Saturday that Russia supports Iran’s right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, emphasising that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no evidence suggesting Tehran seeks to build nuclear weapons.

“The fatwa in Iran banning nuclear weapons is of great importance,” he added, underscoring the religious ruling as a key element in Iran’s stance.

Civilian nuclear programme

Putin also stated that Russia is prepared to assist Iran in the development of its civilian nuclear programme.