China on Wednesday called on the United States to stop its "maximum pressure" tactics and "blackmail" in trade negotiations, pushing back on US President Donald Trump's recent comments that "the ball is in China’s court."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference Wednesday that the tariff war was started by the US, not China, urging Washington to abandon its strategy of "maximum pressure."

He added that Beijing does not want to fight a trade war because there will be no winner.

His remarks came after Trump claimed Tuesday that it was now up to Beijing to make a deal.

"The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," Trump said in a statement read by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.