BIZTECH
2 min read
China urges US to cease 'blackmail' in trade talks after Trump comments 'ball is in China's court'
Beijing says 'maximum pressure' strategy will not work as tariff war intensifies.
00:00
China urges US to cease 'blackmail' in trade talks after Trump comments 'ball is in China's court'
FILE- US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

China on Wednesday called on the United States to stop its "maximum pressure" tactics and "blackmail" in trade negotiations, pushing back on US President Donald Trump's recent comments that "the ball is in China’s court."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press conference Wednesday that the tariff war was started by the US, not China, urging Washington to abandon its strategy of "maximum pressure."

He added that Beijing does not want to fight a trade war because there will be no winner.

RelatedTRT Global - US-China tariff war is not just about trade, it’s a classic power struggle

His remarks came after Trump claimed Tuesday that it was now up to Beijing to make a deal.

"The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," Trump said in a statement read by spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

RECOMMENDED

"There's no difference between China and any other country, except they are much larger, and China wants what we have.”

Trump sharply increased tariffs on Chinese goods, up to 245 percent, prompting Beijing to respond with its countermeasures.

Beijing has imposed 125 percent tariffs on all US imports.

When asked about the Trump administration's latest tariff increases, Lin responded: "Ask the US side for specific tax rate figures."

China's GDP increased by 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, reaching $4.42 trillion.

SOURCE:АА
Explore
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies