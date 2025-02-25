Wednesday, February 26, 2025

2153 GMT — Hamas has said it has agreed during a visit to Cairo on a solution to end the delay of releasing Palestinian prisoners.

In a statement, Hamas said its delegation, led by senior official Khalil al Hayya, met with Egyptian officials to discuss the implementation of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement as well as preparations for the next phase of negotiations.

Hamas added that a solution has been reached ensuring that the release of Palestinian prisoners would occur simultaneously with the handover of Israeli remains, as previously agreed to under the first phase of the deal, along with additional Palestinian women and children detainees.

2251 GMT — Israeli opposition leader says Egypt should temporarily control Gaza

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid proposed that Egypt assume administrative control of besieged Gaza for up to 15 years in exchange for receiving relief for its more than $150 billion worth of foreign debt.

The plan would have Egypt take responsibility for managing the enclave for eight years, with the option to extend it to 15 years.

Neither Egypt nor the Palestinian Authority and resistance factions have responded to his proposal.

Lapid announced the plan during a speech at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington, DC and later posted it on X, according to Israel's Maariv newspaper.

"I recently presented a plan in Washington for the day after the war in Gaza," he wrote. "At the centre of the plan: Egypt will assume responsibility for Gaza for (up to) 15 years, while at the same time, its external debt of $155 billion will be cancelled by the international community."