Israeli air strikes on residential areas and civilian sites in Lebanon may violate international law and could amount to war crimes, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned.

Speaking in Geneva, UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said on Tuesday Israeli strikes had flattened residential buildings in densely populated areas, killing entire families, including women and children.

“Israeli air strikes have destroyed entire residential buildings in dense urban environments,” he said, adding that civilians were often killed together in the attacks.

The UN office also called for investigations into strikes on displaced people sheltering in tents along Beirut’s seafront and on a healthcare centre in Bint Jbeil.

“International law is very clear that deliberately attacking civilians or civilian objects amounts to a war crime,” Al-Kheetan said.

Israel claims it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, describing its operations as defensive after the group launched rocket attacks from Lebanon following the start of the war on Iran.

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Mass displacement surges

The humanitarian toll in Lebanon is rapidly worsening.

Lebanese authorities say at least 886 people have been killed, while more than one million have been forced from their homes amid widespread Israeli evacuation orders.