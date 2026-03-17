WAR ON IRAN
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Israeli strikes in Lebanon may amount to war crimes: UN
Air raids on homes, displaced civilians and medical sites draw scrutiny as mass displacement surges and aid struggles to reach those in need.
Israeli strikes in Lebanon may amount to war crimes: UN
Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on a residential area in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, March 17, 2026. / Reuters
March 17, 2026

Israeli air strikes on residential areas and civilian sites in Lebanon may violate international law and could amount to war crimes, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has warned.

Speaking in Geneva, UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said on Tuesday Israeli strikes had flattened residential buildings in densely populated areas, killing entire families, including women and children.

“Israeli air strikes have destroyed entire residential buildings in dense urban environments,” he said, adding that civilians were often killed together in the attacks.

The UN office also called for investigations into strikes on displaced people sheltering in tents along Beirut’s seafront and on a healthcare centre in Bint Jbeil.

“International law is very clear that deliberately attacking civilians or civilian objects amounts to a war crime,” Al-Kheetan said.

Israel claims it is targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, describing its operations as defensive after the group launched rocket attacks from Lebanon following the start of the war on Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Israel launches new strikes on Tehran and Lebanon as Iran fires on Gulf states

Mass displacement surges

The humanitarian toll in Lebanon is rapidly worsening.

Lebanese authorities say at least 886 people have been killed, while more than one million have been forced from their homes amid widespread Israeli evacuation orders.

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The UN says roughly one in five people in Lebanon are now displaced, with warnings that expanding evacuation zones — including areas between the Litani and Zaharani rivers — could amount to forced displacement under international law.

UN humanitarian coordinator Imran Riza said civilians are paying the heaviest price.

“Displacement is increasing incredibly quickly. Hundreds of thousands of people left their homes, many with very little,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye condemns Israeli ground invasion in Lebanon

Aid efforts under strain

Humanitarian relief is struggling to keep pace with the crisis.

Aid deliveries have been hampered by funding shortages and supply chain disruptions, while airspace restrictions linked to the wider regional conflict have limited access to Lebanon.

An air bridge previously used by Gulf countries during earlier fighting is currently inactive, with only a handful of aid flights reaching the country in the past week.

As the war expands, concerns are mounting that the humanitarian situation in Lebanon could deteriorate further without urgent international intervention.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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