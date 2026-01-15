Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged the United Nations and his foreign counterparts to condemn “foreign interference” amid anti-government protests sweeping the country.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, as well as foreign ministers of various countries on Thursday, Araghchi described recent protests in Iran as “ISIS-like, terrorist, and violent actions.”

He said that the protests that began on December 28 over economic issues were “exploited by terrorist elements, turning these peaceful protests into armed riots.”

“There have been instances of beheadings, burning people alive, brutal attacks on law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens, and widespread use of various firearms, as well as the burning and destruction of a significant number of ambulances, fire trucks, medical centres, and residential, public, and religious places,” he wrote in the letter.

“These patterns of behaviour indicate that the peaceful protests were hijacked by terrorists who were clearly trained in advance for such violent acts,” he claimed.

The protests initially broke out in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, the hub of economic activity in the Iranian capital, and later spread to other cities late last month.

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of supporting “rioters”, with the country’s judiciary vowing “no leniency” towards those involved in violence.

Araghchi claimed that a “considerable number” of law enforcement personnel were killed or injured during the protests, adding that it “shows the restraint exercised by law enforcement and the severe violence inflicted by the terrorists.”

The Iranian diplomat denounced the US statements on the protests as “irresponsible and provocative.”

‘Incitement to terrorism’