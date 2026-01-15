Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged the United Nations and his foreign counterparts to condemn “foreign interference” amid anti-government protests sweeping the country.
In a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, as well as foreign ministers of various countries on Thursday, Araghchi described recent protests in Iran as “ISIS-like, terrorist, and violent actions.”
He said that the protests that began on December 28 over economic issues were “exploited by terrorist elements, turning these peaceful protests into armed riots.”
“There have been instances of beheadings, burning people alive, brutal attacks on law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens, and widespread use of various firearms, as well as the burning and destruction of a significant number of ambulances, fire trucks, medical centres, and residential, public, and religious places,” he wrote in the letter.
“These patterns of behaviour indicate that the peaceful protests were hijacked by terrorists who were clearly trained in advance for such violent acts,” he claimed.
The protests initially broke out in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, the hub of economic activity in the Iranian capital, and later spread to other cities late last month.
Iran has accused the United States and Israel of supporting “rioters”, with the country’s judiciary vowing “no leniency” towards those involved in violence.
Araghchi claimed that a “considerable number” of law enforcement personnel were killed or injured during the protests, adding that it “shows the restraint exercised by law enforcement and the severe violence inflicted by the terrorists.”
The Iranian diplomat denounced the US statements on the protests as “irresponsible and provocative.”
‘Incitement to terrorism’
Their “blatant disrespect for international law and repeated threats to use force constitute gross violations of the principles of international law and the UN Charter, which prohibit incitement to terrorism, encouragement of violence, and interference in the internal affairs of other states,” Araghchi said.
“The explicit admission by a former US Secretary of State that Mossad agents of the Israeli regime are among the rioters is a clear example of Israeli involvement in the terrorist violence,” he said, referring to Mike Pompeo.
“The shameful exploitation of peaceful protests for political goals and endangering the lives of Iranian citizens by US officials is fully consistent with the approach the US has taken through imposing economic sanctions, which violates the right to life and economic development, resulting in the current situation. Therefore, the deceitful claims by US officials of supporting human rights in Iran are shameful.”
Araghchi said the Iranian government is “fully aware of its human rights obligations” towards its citizens and has taken “all necessary measures to exercise maximum restraint” while also fulfilling its “duty to protect its people and maintain public order and national security.”
Tensions have escalated between Iran and the US in the wake of the protests, with reports suggesting that President Donald Trump is weighing options to militarily intervene in the country.
Iranian officials say they are open to negotiations with the US but are also prepared if Washington decides to take military action.
Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees.
A US-based rights group estimates that over 2,600 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.