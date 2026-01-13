As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in China on Wednesday, Beijing moved quickly to frame the visit as a chance to pull a close US ally onto a more independent foreign policy path, exploiting frictions in Canada’s relationship with Washington.

China’s state media urged Ottawa to pursue what it called “strategic autonomy” from the United States, arguing that years of alignment with Washington had damaged China–Canada relations.

The push comes as US President Donald Trump ramps up economic and military pressure abroad, including tariffs on Canadian exports and rhetoric suggesting Canada could become America’s “51st state.”

Beijing sees an opening in the tension

Chinese officials have long bristled at US-led efforts to strengthen ties with allies such as Canada, Europe, Australia and India to counter China’s influence.

Now, Chinese media suggest Washington’s aggressive posture may loosen those bonds.

Carney has framed the trip as part of a broader effort to diversify Canada’s trade and reduce reliance on the US market. His government is seeking new partnerships as Canadian exporters face US tariffs and uncertainty over future access to their largest trading partner.

Resetting a fractured relationship

Carney is also attempting to revive ties with Beijing after more than six years of strained relations under his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.