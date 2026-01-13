As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in China on Wednesday, Beijing moved quickly to frame the visit as a chance to pull a close US ally onto a more independent foreign policy path, exploiting frictions in Canada’s relationship with Washington.
China’s state media urged Ottawa to pursue what it called “strategic autonomy” from the United States, arguing that years of alignment with Washington had damaged China–Canada relations.
The push comes as US President Donald Trump ramps up economic and military pressure abroad, including tariffs on Canadian exports and rhetoric suggesting Canada could become America’s “51st state.”
Beijing sees an opening in the tension
Chinese officials have long bristled at US-led efforts to strengthen ties with allies such as Canada, Europe, Australia and India to counter China’s influence.
Now, Chinese media suggest Washington’s aggressive posture may loosen those bonds.
Carney has framed the trip as part of a broader effort to diversify Canada’s trade and reduce reliance on the US market. His government is seeking new partnerships as Canadian exporters face US tariffs and uncertainty over future access to their largest trading partner.
Resetting a fractured relationship
Carney is also attempting to revive ties with Beijing after more than six years of strained relations under his predecessor, Justin Trudeau.
Relations deteriorated sharply in 2018 with the arrest of a Chinese tech executive at the request of US authorities, and worsened again in 2024 when Canada followed Washington’s lead in imposing a 100 percent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
China retaliated with tariffs on Canadian goods, including canola, seafood and pork, compounding tensions already inflamed by Ottawa’s 25 percent tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium.
In an editorial this week, the state-owned China Daily argued that Canada’s troubles stemmed from what it called the Trudeau government’s decision to “contain China in lockstep with the United States.” The paper warned that if Ottawa again subordinates its China policy to Washington, any attempt to repair relations would be futile.
The nationalist Global Times echoed the message, saying the “heavy price” of following US tariff policy may have awakened Canada’s sense of strategic autonomy.
Trade gains sought, limits acknowledged
Canadian officials have tempered expectations for the visit, saying they hope for progress on trade but do not expect an immediate rollback of tariffs on either side.
Even so, Beijing’s messaging underscores its broader aim: to weaken US alliances by offering economic engagement to partners willing to chart a more independent course.
Whether Ottawa will shift meaningfully away from Washington remains uncertain, but Carney’s trip highlights how China is seeking to capitalise on transatlantic and North American strains to reshape its relations with key US allies.