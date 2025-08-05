A top Turkish intelligence body has warned that the recent Israel-Iran standoff continues to pose a serious risk of regional escalation, underscoring the urgent need for sustained “diplomatic initiatives” with Tehran over its nuclear programme.

A detailed report by the National Intelligence Academy (MIA) – titled ‘The 12-Day War and Lessons for Türkiye’ – also said that cyber warfare and digital manipulation of public opinion are now at the heart of modern conflicts—a dramatic shift from traditional, conventional battles to complex, multi-dimensional warfare.

“Cyber, electronic, and cognitive warfare, which have become leading factors in shaping the battlefield of the 21st century, are no longer independent domains, but are now intertwined and indispensable elements of integrated operational planning,” the 58-page report adds.

The 12-day military confrontation between the arch enemies saw Israel and Iran trade missile barrages that hit key cities and military installations in the two countries. The war also dragged in the US when it bombed Tehran’s nuclear facilities before brokering an uneasy truce between the warring nations.

Iran’s hypersonic deterrence

The report notes that Iran aimed to counter Israel’s air superiority with years of investment in ballistic and hypersonic missiles. Despite its technological edge, Israel failed to intercept several of these Iranian missiles.

“Some of these [missiles] caused significant damage and loss of life in various parts of Israel, particularly in Tel Aviv and Haifa,” the report says, revealing a setback in Israel’s deterrence capacity.

Iranian missiles struck several Israeli air bases, Ben Gurion Airport, power plants in Tel Aviv, oil refineries and the port area in Haifa, as well as key communication and transportation hubs across central Israel.

The report underscores Israel’s targeted assassinations of Iran’s top military and intelligence leaders, as well as key nuclear scientists, revealing the depth of its human intelligence and covert networks inside Iran.

During the conflict, Iran lost several senior commanders—including Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri, Revolutionary Guard Commander Hossein Salami—and top nuclear scientists.

This operational reach, the report argues, “demonstrated how modern intelligence structures can shape the outcome of war.”